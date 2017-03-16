New Hampshire Plow Driver Charged With DWI

A man driving a plow truck in Hooksett, New Hampshire was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly driving under the influence.

Police say they received a complaint from the Hooksett Highway Department about a private plow truck in the area of NHCars.net at 1118 Hooksett Road. The truck had no registration plates on the vehicle.

The driver, David Lembo, 41, of Hooksett, was placed into custody and charged with operating after revocation or suspension, operating an unregistered vehicle and DWI (subsequent offense.)

Lembo refused to submit to a breath test and was released on $4,000 personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled for a court date of March 29, 2017.