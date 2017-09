Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire on Orange Street in New Haven and witnesses said the fire is at The Trinity Bar, a popular downtown restaurant and bar.

Crews have the street blocked off as firefighters battle the blaze.

Officials said the fire started around 2 p.m. Smoke was visible earlier from the traffic camera on Interstate 91 at Trumbull Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

