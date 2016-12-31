New Haven police said the suspect pictured above is wanted in connection with a series of smash-and-grab burglaries in downtown businesses Thursday night.

New Haven police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries downtown overnight.

Several businesses, including The Wine Thief, Fornarelli’s Ristorante, College Convenience Market, and Greg’s Tailor Shop all had windows smashed in and items stolen sometime Thursday into Friday. Police believe all the crimes are connected.

Police responded to the burglary alarm at Fornarelli’s on Orange Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. The glass door was smashed and officers found that cash from the register was missing as well as two bottles of Hennessey’s Cognac. Nothing was caught on surveillance camera.

Later, at 4:24 a.m. police responded to a reported burglary at the College Convenience Market at 254 College Street. Witnesses told police they saw a man waering a dark-colored jacket and pants with reflective tape on the thighs and ankles run from the store. Surveillance video showed the suspect run off with cash and lottery tickets.

Shortly afterward police were called to Greg’s Tailor Shop at 242 College Street. The glass front door had been smashed and officers found the cash register broken on the floor. The owner reported an unknown amount of cash was stolen.

A little after 5 a.m., officers were called to The Wine Thief for another burglar alarm.

Manager Karl Ronne told NBC Connecticut that the thief, or thieves, stolen nothing but a bottle of whiskey, and that the other alcohol and the cash register were untouched in his store.

According to police, surveillance footage captures two suspects breaking the glass door and reaching through to unlock it. They stole a bottle of Remy Martin Cognac valued at $3,000.

The male suspect is described as 6-foot and has a large build. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and pants with reflective tape on the thighs and ankles. His accomplice, who police suspect may be female, was about 5-foot-6 and wore a hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

New Haven police are actively investigating and said they have good surveillance images to work with.