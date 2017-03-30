The Boston Red Sox made numerous improvements to Fenway Park during the off-season, including a new tavern, new seating and some new concessions.

The "Tully Tavern" was created in a partnership with Tullamore D.E.W. Irish whiskey and offers fans terraces with swivle stools and tables as well as standing room spots complete with charging stations and televisions.

There is a full-service bar that also offers Fenway Franks and other concessions.

Seats range from $35 for Tier 5 games to $75 for Tier 1 games.

Aramark, the park's concessionaire, recently released new menu items for the season including a lobster melt with Muenster cheese and sliced tomato as well as surf and turf kebabs.

Regina Pizzeria is the new official pizzeria of the Red Sox and will continue to serve its signature slices.

Fans can also try Strega's new meatball-in-a-bread-cone as well as new lobster-themed offerings at the Fish Shack on Yawkey Way.

Savenor's Marker will offer a new short-rib grilled cheese sandwich as well as a turkey and steak tip sandwich.

There will also be a new build-your-own salad and fruit bar as well as a new kids meal offering mini hot dogs, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and grilled cheese.

For fans searching for dessert, there is a new "Cookies n' Creamery" stand which will offer ice cream sundaes, creamsicles, ice cream sandwiches, hard ice cream, and warm cookies.

And Tasty Burger added a third location to the park.

Both the Home and Visitor's dugouts were also expanded during the off-season.

The front rail was moved forward by three feet which will allow for improved sight lines, better circulation, and more space for equipment storage.

More than 120 new seats were added to the park as well, specifically behind the camera pits on the first and third base side.

There are also four new day-of-game suites on the State Street Pavilion level which can hold up to 12 people.

A new video board in right field replaced the Cumberland Farms signs that was previously there.

In addition, a removable field wall system was installed in front of the bullpens to better accommodate the non-baseball events held at Fenway.

A virtual realty batting cage was added to the Kids Concourse which allows fans to try to hit one out of the park.

A new rooftop area was expanded near "Fenway Farms" and is now the new "Strega Deck" which will help supply vegetables and herbs to Fenway Park restaurants and concessions.

The premium club space located on the third floor of Fenway was renamed the Dell EMC club and the Pesky Pole underwent repairs to fix general wear and tear.