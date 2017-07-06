Newington Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

Newington Police Look for Bank Robbery Suspect

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Newington Police Look for Bank Robbery Suspect

UP NEXT

Newington police are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

A man wearing a dark colored t-shirt, black shorts, sunglasses and a light colored baseball cap walked into the Stop & Shop at 44 Fenn Road at 12:53 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man approached the teller at the Peoples Bank and presented a note that said he had a gun, police said.

The teller provided the suspect with an undisclosed amount of money.

No weapon was shown during the incident.

The suspect was seen leaving in a grey, newer model Chrysler Town and Country mini van with no registration plates.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Newington Detective Larry DeSimone or call (860) 594-6239.

