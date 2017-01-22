Newtown Liquor Store Robbed, Vandalized, Set on Fire: Police

Authorities are searching for two suspects who robbed a Newtown liquor store, set it on fire, and may have painted a racial slur on the back door, according to Newtown police.

Police said they responded around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the Rooster Wine & Liquor Store at 113 South Main Street. When officers arrived on scene there was a fire at the back of the building, which police and firefighters put out with fire extinguishers.

The owner of the store told police that two men entered the store and one asked him for help finding something. The second man then brandished a gun, walked the owner over to the counter demanded money from the counter. He was given a large amount of cash, police said.

The owner told police the men then escaped out the back and started a fire. He had to jump through a front window to escape, police said.

When police checked the property they found a racial slur and two swastikas painted on the back door. The owner said the vandalism had not been there before the incident and they suspect the same suspects are to blame.

The suspects are described as tall men in dark clothing.

Newtown police, State Police Major Crime unit and the fire marshal are all investigating the case. Anyone with information should contact Newtown police at 203-426-5841.