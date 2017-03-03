Non-Profit Focuses on Effective Global Giving

When it comes to helping people in crisis-ridden areas, it can be a challenge finding charities you know will put donations to good use. A global non-profit is working to change that.

When it comes to helping people in crisis-ridden areas, it can be a challenge finding charities you know will put donations to good use. A global non-profit is working to change that.

Iguacu uses a network of experts to gain a deep understanding of what is happening in areas such as Syria and South Sudan. From there, the organization assesses charities’ needs and identifies what support will be most effective in helping the public.

Latoyia Edwards sat down with the CEO and founder, Katherine Davies, about how Iguacu works.

For more information, click here.