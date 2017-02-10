Three more New England Patriots players will not visit the White House for a post-Super Bowl visit, bringing the total number of such players to six.

On Thursday, running back LeGarrette Blount and defensive lineman Alan Branch said during separate interviews they would not make the trip. Defensive end Chris Long tweeted the same.

“I just don’t feel welcome into that house,” Blount told Fox Sports Radio. “I’m going to just leave it at that.”

Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty and Dont’a Hightower had previously said they would not make the trip.

The Patriots on Sunday became the first major U.S. sports team to win a championship since Donald Trump took the oath of office last month.

Quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick have said they are friends with President Donald Trump. Trump has praised both in public.