Number of Patriots to Skip White House Visit Grows | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
School Closings and Delays
logo_necn_2x
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Number of Patriots to Skip White House Visit Grows

Blount, Branch, Long the latest to opt out

By Young-Jin Kim

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    Chris Long

    Three more New England Patriots players will not visit the White House for a post-Super Bowl visit, bringing the total number of such players to six.

    On Thursday, running back LeGarrette Blount and defensive lineman Alan Branch said during separate interviews they would not make the trip. Defensive end Chris Long tweeted the same.

    Patriots Players Skipping White House Visit

    Patriots Players Skipping White House Visit
    Getty Images

    “I just don’t feel welcome into that house,” Blount told Fox Sports Radio. “I’m going to just leave it at that.”  

    Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty and Dont’a Hightower had previously said they would not make the trip.

    The Patriots on Sunday became the first major U.S. sports team to win a championship since Donald Trump took the oath of office last month.

    Quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick have said they are friends with President Donald Trump. Trump has praised both in public.  

    Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices