More than three years after commercial passenger service returned to Worcester Regional Airport in Worcester, Massachusetts, JetBlue says it is ready to expand its service.

More than three years after commercial passenger service returned to Worcester Regional Airport in Massachusetts, JetBlue says it is ready to expand its service.

The addition of flights landing at the airport in the near future is welcome news to travelers throughout central Massachusetts and beyond.

Sources tell NBC Boston that JetBlue will add daily flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport, in addition to the daily routes it already provides to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

The official announcement is expected Tuesday morning at 11 a.m