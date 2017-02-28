Officials to Discuss Expanded JetBlue Service at Worcester Regional Airport | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Officials to Discuss Expanded JetBlue Service at Worcester Regional Airport

By Alysha Palumbo

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    More than three years after commercial passenger service returned to Worcester Regional Airport in Worcester, Massachusetts, JetBlue says it is ready to expand its service.

    (Published Monday, Feb. 27, 2017)

    More than three years after commercial passenger service returned to Worcester Regional Airport in Massachusetts, JetBlue says it is ready to expand its service.

    The addition of flights landing at the airport in the near future is welcome news to travelers throughout central Massachusetts and beyond.

    Sources tell NBC Boston that JetBlue will add daily flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport, in addition to the daily routes it already provides to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

    The official announcement is expected Tuesday morning at 11 a.m

    Published 53 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices