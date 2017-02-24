Officials: Investigation Into Death of Baby at Alleged Unlicensed Day Care Could Take Months | NECN
Officials: Investigation Into Death of Baby at Alleged Unlicensed Day Care Could Take Months

Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a home on Ash Street after a report of a child who was unconscious and not breathing

By Michael Rosenfield and Katelyn Flint

    Investigators say the death of a 1-year-old boy in a New Hampshire home that authorities are calling an unlicensed day care center could take months to investigate.

    (Published 44 minutes ago)

    Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a home on Ash Street in Nashua after a report of a child who was unconscious and not breathing. Responding crews performed CPR on the boy, who was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

    The death is not considered suspicious, according to police.

    Several other children ranging from 7 months to 14-years-old were at the home at the time. Their parents were notified, and the children were evaluated as a precaution, but all were medically cleared.

    Neighbors are deeply saddened, but not completely surprised.

    Wayne Andrews said he and his wife reported the home to the state after witnessing a woman apparently neglecting children on the property.

    State officials have not responded to a request for comment about any investigation at the home. They said the facility did not have a license. But child care centers in New Hampshire do not need to have a license if three or fewer children are being cared for at the facility.

    It’s unclear how many children were in the resident's care.

    The child's family is not associated with the Ash Street home, police said.

    An autopsy has been conducted, but its results are still pending.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

