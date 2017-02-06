Severe Delays Expected After Oil Truck Crash in Maine | NECN
Severe Delays Expected After Oil Truck Crash in Maine

    Maine State Police

    A crash involving an oil truck is causing significant delays along I-295 in Maine, according to state police.

    The driver of a truck that had just left its South Portland fuel depot lost control Monday morning and hit a guardrail before overturning, spilling all 2,900 gallons of home heating oil onto the road, the median and into a drain pipe that flows into the Fore River.

    State police say they believe the truck's driver, identified as 58-year-old Dale Brown of Topsham, had a medical issue prior to the crash. Brown is being treated at Maine Medical Center for a head injury from the crash and the medical issues, which investigators say may be heart-related. His conditions are not considered life threatening.

    Sand is being used in the clean up effort, which is being led by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Meanwhile, traffic has been reduced to one lane for both northbound and southbound drivers and is expected to last for the rest of Monday afternoon.

