One person is dead following a fire at a home in Brewster, Massachusetts.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at the home on Barons Way at about 4 p.m. Friday.

According to the Cape Cod Times, a body was found inside the home when crews arrived.

The person who was found has not been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.