One Killed, One Injured in Highway Rollover Crash in Sharon | NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

One Killed, One Injured in Highway Rollover Crash in Sharon

The names of the victims have not yet been released

By Melissa Buja

    One man was killed and another was injured in an overnight rollover crash in Sharon, Massachusetts.

    Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Interstate 95 northbound, near exit 8, at about 12:30 a.m.

    A preliminary investigation by police indicated that a Lexus IS300 was traveling in the right lane when the driver attempted to maneuver into the adjacent lane. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle, causing it to rollover and crash in the median.

    Police said as a result of the crash, the 27-year-old driver and his 37-year-old passenger, both of Quincy, were ejected from the vehicle.

    The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

    A woman who was traveling northbound in a Nissan Sentra had swerved to avoid debris from the Lexus and struck the right side guardrail. She was not hurt.

    The names of the victims have not yet been released.

    Police are still investigating the exact cause of the crash.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

