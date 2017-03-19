1 Person Dead After Saturday Night Fire

A woman is dead after a house fire in North Haven Saturday night, according to fire officials.

According to fire Chief Paul Januszewski, the North Haven Fire Department received a 911 call from a neighbor to report heavy smoke at a house on the corner of Ridge Rd. and Cooper Rd. at 10:34 p.m.

When they arrived, fire crews encountered heavy smoke in the rear of the house. The immediately began to search for occupants inside.

While searching, they located one victim who was later pronounced dead at the scene. Fire officials confirmed the victim was a woman but provided no other details about her identity.

The Connecticut State Police and North Haven Police are assisting in the investigation. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.