Police: 2 Seriously Injured in Fiery Drunk Driving Crash

A New Hampshire man is facing a driving while intoxicated charge after seriously injuring himself and his passenger in a crash over the weekend, according to police.

Police in Windham say 29-year-old Nashua resident Nicolas Conte is facing one charge of felony aggravated DWI after the crash Sunday night.

Police say they responded to the area of 45 Lowell Rd. around 10:45 p.m. and found a vehicle crashed and fully engulfed in flames.

Conte was able to get out on his own, but his passenger, Atkinson resident Victoria Howell, was trapped and rescued by a passerby and police.

Conte was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and was later taken to a Boston-area hospital.

Howell was flown to a Boston-area hospital. Her condition is currently unknown.

Conte was released on $5,000 personal recognizance bail and is due in court May 5.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney.