PD: Armed Suspect May Be Behind 7 Recent Robberies

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, have arrested an armed suspect they say may behind seven recent armed store robberies in the area.

Officers were at the Crosstown Variety Monday night around 8:20 and observed a suspicious person who walked behind the building, where officers lost sight of him.

Around the same time, another officer reported another male exited an apartment on Hevey Street and met up with the previously seen man.

The male then got on a bike and went to Crosstown Variety. Police say he started to put on gloves and adjust a mask on his face. The male was about to go into the store when he noticed another customer inside and backed away.

Officers chased the suspect, identified as Joshua Gagne, 18, and placed him into custody. Officers found a realistic silver pellet gun on him.

Detectives are working to see if he was behind any of the seven recent robberies in the area, based on his clothing and description.

Gagne will appear in court Tuesday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.