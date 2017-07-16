Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver that struck two New Bedford boys on a moped Saturday night.

According to WJAR-TV, the 12-year-old boys were on a motorized moped at about 9 p.m. when they were hit at the intersection of Blackmer and South Second streets.

The boys, who were not wearing helmets, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police are looking for a silver or gray vehicle, possibly an Acura, in connection with the crash. Authorities said the vehicle will have heavy front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bedford Police at 508-991-6350.