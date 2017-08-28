PD: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Police Cruiser in Wrentham

A Massachusetts man is facing an OUI charge after police say he was under the influence of alcohol when he struck a police cruiser early Monday morning.

Wrentham police say 29-year-old Norfolk resident John Robbins will be arraigned Monday morning.

The crash happened on Taunton Street toward Route 1 just after midnight. Robbins, who was traveling in the opposite direction as the cruiser, turned into the cruiser, causing it to crash into a utility pole.

The officer freed himself and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Robbins was not injured.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney.