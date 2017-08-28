PD: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Police Cruiser in Wrentham - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

PD: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Police Cruiser in Wrentham

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    PD: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Police Cruiser in Wrentham
    Wrentham Police

    A Massachusetts man is facing an OUI charge after police say he was under the influence of alcohol when he struck a police cruiser early Monday morning.

    Wrentham police say 29-year-old Norfolk resident John Robbins will be arraigned Monday morning.

    The crash happened on Taunton Street toward Route 1 just after midnight. Robbins, who was traveling in the opposite direction as the cruiser, turned into the cruiser, causing it to crash into a utility pole.

    The officer freed himself and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

    Robbins was not injured.

    It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

    Published 1 minute ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices