A New Hampshire salon owner is facing charges after he allegedly exposed his genitals to a juvenile female while he was giving her a spray tan.

David Clark, 48, of 6 Fox St., Nashua, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for indecent exposure and lewdness. He was released on $3,000 personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 7 in Nashua District Court.

Nashua police said they received a complaint earlier this week that Clark had exposed himself to a juvenile female in late June.

Clark operates Piece of Paradise, a spray tanning business in Nashua, and allegedly exposed himself to the girl while giving her a spray tan.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500. Anonymous information can be submitted to the Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665.