PD: Man Charged With Exposing Himself to Girl While Giving Her a Spray Tan | NECN
BREAKING: 
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for MA, CT
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

PD: Man Charged With Exposing Himself to Girl While Giving Her a Spray Tan

By Marc Fortier

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    PD: Man Charged With Exposing Himself to Girl While Giving Her a Spray Tan
    Nashua police
    David Clark.

    A New Hampshire salon owner is facing charges after he allegedly exposed his genitals to a juvenile female while he was giving her a spray tan.

    David Clark, 48, of 6 Fox St., Nashua, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for indecent exposure and lewdness. He was released on $3,000 personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 7 in Nashua District Court.

    Nashua police said they received a complaint earlier this week that Clark had exposed himself to a juvenile female in late June.

    Clark operates Piece of Paradise, a spray tanning business in Nashua, and allegedly exposed himself to the girl while giving her a spray tan.

    Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500. Anonymous information can be submitted to the Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices