PD: Man Stole More Than $1K in Electronics From Wal-Mart

By Tim Jones

    Lebanon Police

    Police in Lebanon, New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole more than $1,000 in electronics from a Wal-Mart over the course of two weeks.

    The first incident happened on Dec. 26, when police said the suspect entered the store and stole items.

    Police say the same man returned to the store again on Jan. 5 and took more items.

    The suspect is described as a male in his late 20s or early 30s, between 5’8” and 5’11”, with short brown hair.

    Both times he was picked up by someone driving a maroon four-door Chevy sedan.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-448-1212.

