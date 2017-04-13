PD: Pursuit Suspect Tries to Flee Police in Swamp | NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

PD: Pursuit Suspect Tries to Flee Police in Swamp

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Derry Police
    Shane Collins in a 2016 mugshot.

    Police in Derry, New Hampshire, say a pursuit suspect who fled a residence after allegedly trespassing tried to escape officers in a swamp.

    Officers responded to a home on Old Auburn Road Wednesday afternoon after the resident said a suspicious person was on his property.

    The description of the suspect matched that of a man who fled police earlier in the day at the Chester/Derry town line.

    An officer soon spotted the man in a swampy area off Tsienneto Road.

    He was identified as 42-year-old Shane Collins. Collins was charged with two counts of resisting detention. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the day.

    Bail for Collins was set at $5,000. He was arraigned Wednesday at the hospital and his arraignment was continued to Thursday, where bail was maintained at $5,000.

    He is also being held on warrants out of Raymond, Fremont and Espom for alleged offenses unrelated to the events Wednesday.

    It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices