PD: Pursuit Suspect Tries to Flee Police in Swamp

Police in Derry, New Hampshire, say a pursuit suspect who fled a residence after allegedly trespassing tried to escape officers in a swamp.

Officers responded to a home on Old Auburn Road Wednesday afternoon after the resident said a suspicious person was on his property.

The description of the suspect matched that of a man who fled police earlier in the day at the Chester/Derry town line.

An officer soon spotted the man in a swampy area off Tsienneto Road.

He was identified as 42-year-old Shane Collins. Collins was charged with two counts of resisting detention. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during the day.

Bail for Collins was set at $5,000. He was arraigned Wednesday at the hospital and his arraignment was continued to Thursday, where bail was maintained at $5,000.

He is also being held on warrants out of Raymond, Fremont and Espom for alleged offenses unrelated to the events Wednesday.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney.