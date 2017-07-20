The Dartmouth Police Department has a secret weapon to get social media followers and solve crimes. His name is Detective Kyle Costa. (Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017)

Police in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, say a male suspect who shot at a police cruiser ran off like a "scared little child" when the officer turned around.

The incident happened Wednesday morning on Mendon Street, according to a Facebook post from Uxbridge police.

The suspect shot at the cruiser with what was believed to be an air-powered rifle or a pistol. The shot did not hit the cruiser and police say it was probably because the suspect was holding the gun sideways.

When the officer turned around, the suspect ran off. Police say they couldn't find the suspect and that he was likely "tucked in nicely, covered up by his elmo blankey."

Police say there was been an uptick in these types of shooting in Uxbridge and surrounding towns.







