PD: Teen Riding Bike Struck by Vehicle; Driver Leaves Scene

A 14-year-old was struck by a vehicle while he was riding his bicycle in Duxbury, Massachusetts, and the driver drove away from the scene.

Duxbury police say the teen was riding his bike Sunday morning around 9:15 on East Street, Near Summer Street, when he was struck in the elbow by the side mirror of the vehicle.

The impact caused him to crash his bicycle. He suffered minor injuries to his elbow.

The driver of the Chevy Suburban did not stop and was last seen turning north on Summer Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.