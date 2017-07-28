Parishioners Petition Firing of Popular Priest - NECN
Parishioners Petition Firing of Popular Priest

By Mike Pescaro

    A popular Massachusetts priest has been fired, and parishioners are fighting to bring him back.

    A letter from the St. Athanasius the Great parish council notified members of the church Friday evening that Father Nicholas Kastanas has been fired.

    According to the online petition to "Bring Back Father Nick," Kastanas was "fired due to 'turmoil' in the Church, but [for] no actual rhyme or reason."

    As of 11:25 p.m. Friday, the petition had reached 1,031 of its 1,000-signature goal.

