Patriots Announce 2017 Hall of Fame Finalists

Three former players for the New England Patriots have been chosen as finalists for the team’s hall of fame for 2017.

The finalists are cornerback Raymond Clayborn, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, and linebacker Mike Vrabel.

Fans are encouraged to vote on www.patriots.com. Voting will close on May 15 and the winner will be announced the following week.

The winner will be the 26th person to be inducted into the hall of fame during an outdoor ceremony free to the public at the NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Clayborn is a finalist for the fourth straight year; Vrabel is a finalist for the second straight year, while Seymour is a first-year eligible finalist.