The defending Super Bowl champions New England Patriots are entering training camp Thursday with a healthy roster and some fresh faces.

Much of the talk at this time last year was about Deflategate and Tom Brady's suspension, but this time around there is nothing holding them back.

Thiry-nine-year-old Brady is now in his 18th season as quarterback for the Patriots and it looks like age is just a number as far as his team is concerned.

The Patriots are still riding high from their dramatic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons during last year's Super Bowl. Now the quest for the sixth ring is just beginning.

Bill Belichick gave his usual straightforward remarks on Wednesday.

"See what happens this year. We all have a lot to prove. No one has done anything this year yet. See how it goes," he said.