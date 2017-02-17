Patriots' Michael Floyd Gets Jail Time for DUI

New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd will spend time in jail after pleading guilty to a drunken driving offense.

Floyd pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 120 days, according to NBC affiliate KPNX in Phoenix. The majority of that time is expected to be spent on house arrest.

Floyd had a blood-alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit after his drunken driving arrest in December.

He was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona in the early-morning hours of Dec. 12. Body-cam video released by Scottsdale Police showed Floyd appearing unresponsive as police approached his Cadillac Escalade after they observed the vehicle stopped at a green traffic light.

Floyd was released by the Arizona Cardinals two days after his arrest and subsequently claimed on waivers by the Patriots. He is a free agent this off-season and it isn't clear if he will be re-signed by the team.