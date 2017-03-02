A suspect in a grisly double murder in Peabody, Massachusetts will be arraigned on Thursday for the carjacking he allegedly committed while on the run.

Police say Wes Doughty was likely responsible for a carjacking in Middleton, Massachusetts.

The victim, Ken Metz, claimed Doughty approached his car while he was in a restaurant parking lot and pulled open the driver's side door. When Metz attempted to exit the car, Doughty pulled him back in the car and brandished small knife.

The victim said Doughty drove him three hours to Boston while he was in the passenger seat.

Court paperwork shows that Doughty took an ATM card from Metz and withdrew $140. He would tied up the victim and leave him locked in the car.

Metz was able to escape on one stop and seek help from a nearby restaurant.

Doughty was taken into custody Friday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

He plead not guilty on murder charges on Tuesday for the shooting of Mark Greenlaw and stabbing of Jennifer O'Connor. Michael Hebb, 45, of Peabody, was also arraigned on murder charges on Tuesday and plead not guilty.

Doughty will be arraigned in Salem District Court for assault & battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, kidnapping and carjacking.