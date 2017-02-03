A lockdown at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire has been lifted, the school confirmed on Friday afternoon.

"Pinkerton's lockdown is over and no threat of any kind was found," Pinkerton Headmaster Griffin Morse said in a message on Twitter. "Thank you for your cooperation and we are all relieved to report that everyone is safe and no safety or security was compromised."

The high school was placed in lockdown around noon due to a possible threat on campus, school officials said. Students and staff were ordered to shelter in place, and parents were asked to not call or come by the school.

Derry Police responded to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.