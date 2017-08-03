Fans and players sang "Happy Birthday" to Tom Brady during training camp on Thursday morning. Brady turned 40. (Published 12 minutes ago)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady turned 40 on Thursday.

Fans, players, and celebrities all took the time to wish the player a Happy Birthday on social media.

"happy birthday to the GOAT, TOM BRADY 40 has never looked so good!!!!!!!!!!!!! @Patriots," @oliviamcdonald_ tweeted.

"'The 40 year Old GOAT'- Starring Tom Brady," @Ebarbz88 added.

Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, posted a photo of the two on her Instagram page and wrote, "Over 10 years ago I fell in love with you because of your beautiful and sensitive heart. I love the sweetness in your essence. Today you are starting a big new chapter and I wish you so much happiness and fulfillment in all aspects of your life. Happy birthday my love! Making 40 feel like 20!!! You go @tombrady !!!!"

The Patriots even honored their QB by bringing a real goat to training camp.