New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady turned 40 on Thursday.
Fans, players, and celebrities all took the time to wish the player a Happy Birthday on social media.
"happy birthday to the GOAT, TOM BRADY 40 has never looked so good!!!!!!!!!!!!! @Patriots," @oliviamcdonald_ tweeted.
"'The 40 year Old GOAT'- Starring Tom Brady," @Ebarbz88 added.
Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, posted a photo of the two on her Instagram page and wrote, "Over 10 years ago I fell in love with you because of your beautiful and sensitive heart. I love the sweetness in your essence. Today you are starting a big new chapter and I wish you so much happiness and fulfillment in all aspects of your life. Happy birthday my love! Making 40 feel like 20!!! You go @tombrady !!!!"
The Patriots even honored their QB by bringing a real goat to training camp.