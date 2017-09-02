Groton Town police arrested two men on cocaine and heroin charges Friday.

Police said 28-year-old Casey Scott and 27-year-old Zachary Stewart, both of Groton, were arrested after the Regional Community Enhancement Task Force caught the pair in the act of a drug sale during a surveillance operation at a Groton hotel.

Investigators seized 96 bags of heroin, weighing about 19.86 grams, as well as crack cocaine and cash.

Scott was charged with possession of heroin, sale of heroin, possession of cocaine, and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Stewart was charged with possession of heroin.

Police encourage anyone with information on illegal drug activity to contact their local authorities.