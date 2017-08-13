Two people were taken into custody Saturday night in connection with trafficking cocaine in western Massachusetts.

State police said a trooper pulled over a Toyota Camry at 9:25 p.m. after the driver, Dawn Gillette, of Springfield, was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 91 northbound in Deerfield.

After a search of the vehicle with assistance of other law enforcement, a Deerfield police officer located 60 grams of cocaine and Class E prescription medication.

Thirty-nine-year-old Gillette and her passenger, Torren Boyd, 36, of Springfield, were placed under arrest.

Each were charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Gillette was also charged with unlawful possession of a Class E substance and cited for speeding.

Boyd was additionally charged with possession of a Class B Substance (Cocaine) and cited for a seatbelt violation.

Gillette and Boyd were taken to the Franklin County House of Correction where they are being held on $7,500 and $15,000 bail respectively. They will be arraigned Monday in Greenfield District Court.