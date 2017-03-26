The man accused of a stabbing behind a Michaels craft store in Natick, Massachusetts has been caught.

The suspect, 20-year-old James Riccouti of Wellesley, was wanted for charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The stabbing took place around 2 p.m. on Tuesday behind the craft store. Police say Riccouti and the victim got into a fist fight near the back of the building, which led to Riccouti pulling out a knife and stabbing the other man multiple times in the back.

The victim ran into the store for help covered in blood. Authorities say Riccouti ran into the woods behind the store before they could apprehend him.

A police chase to capture Riccouti started in Ashland on Sunday. The Massachusetts State Police airwing was called in to assist officers. The authorities centered their efforts in Hopkinton where the arrest was eventually made.