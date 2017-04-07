Police Investigate Unknown Substance at MBTA Stop

Authorities are investigating after an unknown substance was found Friday at an MBTA stop in Malden, Massachusetts.

Fire crews have been on the scene at the Oak Grove stop on the Orange Line since shortly after 2 p.m.

A Level 2 hazardous materials situation was declared, but transit police said they are only investigating out of an abundance of caution. The substance, which Malden Fire describes as a white powder, has been isolated.

No patients have been transported, and rail service has not been impacted.