43-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Apartment

Police are investigating the untimely death of a 43-year-old woman found in Bristol on Wednesday.

The woman's live-in boyfriend called police at 4:11 a.m. saying his girlfriend was unresponsive in their apartment on 92 Main Street.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bristol Police are investigating and Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit are assisting with collection of evidence and scene processing.

Police were unable to disclose any other details.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call BPD at (860) 314-4567.