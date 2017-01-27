Police Launch Prostitution Investigation at 3 Conn. Spas

Police launched a multi-agency investigation into three Glastonbury spas where prostitution is suspected, arrested one person and said they expect to make more arrests.

The East Central Narcotics Taskforce, the Center for Digital Investigations, Homeland Security, the Department of Labor and police from Glastonbury and Manchester served search warrants Thursday at the Relaxation Spa at 799 Hebron Ave., New Sunshine Reflexology at 2840 B Main St. and Pine Reflexology, at 18 School St.

Police said task force members received information that prostitution was occurring inside the local businesses and 43-year-old Guixing Jiang, 43, was charged with promoting prostitution.

Jiang is on the Secretary of the State's website as the agent for all three spas.

Police places stop work orders on all three spas.

State officials said the stop work order at Relaxation Spawas for violation of state wage laws. They said there was no worker's compensation insurance to protect the employees in the event of injury and employees were paid in cash and there were no payroll records.

Police seized Jiang's Volkswagen Passat, computers, documents and an undisclosed amount of money.

Jiang's bond was set at $50,000.

No other details were immediately available.