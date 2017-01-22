Boston Police announced Sunday they would be holding a news conference regarding the explosion of a cruiser in South Boston on Friday.

Officers responded to West Broadway at 8:22 a.m. for a cruiser on fire. Police Commissioner William Evans said an officer driving by noticed a fire between the cruiser and a bridge and immediately got out to move the vehicle. A propane tank was found underneath the cruiser.

Two explosions had been heard by nearby residents. Evans had said the first explosion likely caused the initial fire, and the second was when the tank fully combusted.

No one was injured.

Police would be releasing further details regarding the case at 11 a.m. Sunday.