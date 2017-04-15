Arrest Made in Vanessa Marcotte Murder Case | NECN
BREAKING: 
Arrest Made in Vanessa Marcotte Murder Case

By Katelyn Flint and Melissa Buja

    An arrest has been made in the case of murdered jogger Vanessa Marcotte.

    Sources said that Angel Cordero Ortiz, 31, was arrested Friday night. He is reportedly being held at Massachusetts State Police barracks in Millbury on $1 million bail.

    Marcotte, a 27-year-old former Google employee, was killed while jogging near her mother's house on Aug. 7, 2016. She lived in New York City but was in Princeton, Massachusetts, visiting her family for the weekend.

    She left her mother's home on Brooks Station Road to go for a run but never returned.

    Her body was found in a remote, wooded area a half mile away later that evening. Police said her body was naked and partially burned. There were also signs that she had struggled with her attacker.

    State police detectives and local police said they received over 1,000 tips in the case

