An Auburn, Massachusetts, police officer passed out while driving and rear-ended a car on Wednesday morning.

NBC Boston's Investigators confirmed that the officer and the cruiser both had high levels of carbon monoxide.

The Auburn Fire Department is testing the levels inside each of the Auburn Police Department's cruisers. This has become an issue with Ford Explorer police cruisers recently, and in Austin, Texas, the department has pulled over 400 cruisers from use.

The Auburn police officer is at the hospital, where his carbon monoxide levels are being tested.

Police Officer Passes Out at Wheel; High CO Levels Found

An Auburn, Massachusetts, police officer passed out while driving and rear-ended a car on Wednesday morning.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last week expanded its investigation into complaints of exhaust fumes inside Ford Explorer SUVs to include more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years.

The agency made the move after finding more than 2,700 complaints of exhaust odors in the passenger compartment and fears of carbon monoxide in an investigation that started a year ago. Among the complaints were three crashes and 41 injuries, mostly loss of consciousness, nausea and headaches.

Many of the complaints came from police departments, which use the Police Interceptor version of the Explorer in patrol fleets. Previous police complaints included two crashes with injuries and another injury allegation due to carbon monoxide exposure.