The apartment complex where an unnamed 33-year-old pregnant woman died of an apparent opioid overdose.

Authorities are investigating after a pregnant woman and her unborn baby died during an apparent opioid overdose in Vermont last week.

Police in Chester told MyNBC5 the 33-year-old woman could not be revived after she was found just after midnight Thursday in an apartment on Pleasant Street. Her friends tried to revive her with Narcan and performed CPR before calling 911.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was seven and a half months pregnant; the fetus did not survive.

Police, who also told MyNBC5 that the woman was revived after another overdose in September when she was two months pregnant, are investigating what happened to the victim in the hours before her death.