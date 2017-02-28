Police Pursuit in Mass. Ends in Conn. Crash

Granby Police are investigating a crash on Route 10 that started as a police pursuit in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Police say a Southwick officer tried to pull over a Honda that was driving eratically on Route 10 around 10 p.m.

Police said the driver of the car refused to pull over and crossed the state line on Route 10 into Granby. The Southwick officer temporarily lost sight of the car but came upon it a short time later, crashed near Lakeside Drive.

Granby firefighters pulled three teens, two females and one male, from the heavily damaged car. All three were all taken to nearby hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

Route 10 was closed for several hours and reopened around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The North Central Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.