Massachusetts State Police have arrested a man for barricading himself at a grocery store.

On Saturday at 1:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of an armed stand-off at a grocery store in Hopkinton. When they arrived, police learned a suspect, a 41-year-old male from the Worcester area, had barricaded himself inside the Price Chopper Supermarket on West Main Street.

Several customers were in the store at the time. All were quickly removed when police arrived on the scene.

The suspect did not take any hostages and made no threats to any of the customers, but he was armed with a pipe and refused to leave the manager's officer at the store.

Eventually the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team spoke with the suspect, and was able to convince to him to surrender peacefully.

The suspect was arrested by Hopkinton police and transported to the hospital for further evaluation.