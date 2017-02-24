Police Searching for Missing Newburyport Man | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Searching for Missing Newburyport Man

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Stephen St. Cyr, please contact the Newburyport Police Department at 978-462-4411

By Rob Michaelson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The Newburyport Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a Newburyport, Massachusetts man who went missing this week.

    Stephen St. Cyr, 39, has been missing since approximately 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21.

    Stephen was last seen leaving his residence in Newburyport at that time, and did not show up for work in North Reading.

    He is 6' 2" 180 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Massachusetts registration plate of 483XZ6.

    If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Stephen St. Cyr, please contact the Newburyport Police Department at 978-462-4411.

    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices