Police Searching for Missing Newburyport Man

The Newburyport Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a Newburyport, Massachusetts man who went missing this week.

Stephen St. Cyr, 39, has been missing since approximately 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21.

Stephen was last seen leaving his residence in Newburyport at that time, and did not show up for work in North Reading.

He is 6' 2" 180 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Massachusetts registration plate of 483XZ6.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Stephen St. Cyr, please contact the Newburyport Police Department at 978-462-4411.