Police in Attleboro, Massachusetts, are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a RiteAid pharmacy located on Washington Street on Saturday.

According to police, surveillance video showed a suspect who was a thin, white male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing khaki pants or light colored sweatpants, a white long sleeve shirt, and a dark colored knit hat.

The suspect fled the store and got into a black Range Rover with Rhode Island plates.

Witnesses also told police there was a vertical gray stripe in the area where the drivers door meets the front left fender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.