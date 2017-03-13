Police Searching for Suspect Who Robbed RiteAid in Attleboro, Massachusetts | NECN
Police Searching for Suspect Who Robbed RiteAid in Attleboro, Massachusetts

The robbery occurred on Saturday

By Caitlin Fichtel

    Attleboro Police Department

    Police in Attleboro, Massachusetts, are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a RiteAid pharmacy located on Washington Street on Saturday.

    According to police, surveillance video showed a suspect who was a thin, white male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing khaki pants or light colored sweatpants, a white long sleeve shirt, and a dark colored knit hat.

    The suspect fled the store and got into a black Range Rover with Rhode Island plates.

    Witnesses also told police there was a vertical gray stripe in the area where the drivers door meets the front left fender.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

