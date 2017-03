Massachusetts police are searching for an elderly woman last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Natick Police said Carol Hines Gleason has not been heard from since 3:30 p.m. and was last seen in the area of Oakland Street in Wellesley.

Gleason may be driving a black Ford Five Hundred -- license plate 21BB65.

Police said she is familiar with the Newton area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Natick Police Department at 508-647-9500.