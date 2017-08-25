Police Searching for Woman Who Stole Numerous Items from Store in Mansfield, Massachusetts - NECN
Police Searching for Woman Who Stole Numerous Items from Store in Mansfield, Massachusetts

According to police the woman fled after she was confronted

By Caitlin Fichtel

    Mansfield Police Department

    Police in Mansfield, Massachusetts, are searching for a woman who attempted to steal numerous items from a Kohls store.

    According to police the woman wandered throughout the store on Thursday stuffing various items into her shirt and backpack.

    Once confronted by Loss Prevention, she dropped some of the items and then ran out of the store with the rest.

    She jumped on her pink and white motorcycle and fled the area.

    Police say she was wearing a matching pink shirt, blue jean shorts, "Daisy Duke-style" as described, and a pink and white motorcycle helmet.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

