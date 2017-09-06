Police Seek Driver Who Crashed Into House, Caused Gas Leak

New Hampshire police are searching for a driver who crashed into a house and caused a gas leak.

Goffstown police say the driver fled a traffic stop and left behind their passenger. The SUV was pulled over after a passing officer saw someone aiming a handgun out the window of the vehicle.

The driver fled the traffic stop but the officer who made the stop did not pursue. Instead he arrested and charged the left-behind passenger with felony reckless conduct.

The 46-year-old Manchester resident is being held on cash bail.

Shortly after, police say the driver overturned the SUV crashing into a home in Manchester and causing the gas leak. No one was injured and the driver fled before police arrived.

Police say they have spoken to the driver's attorney.