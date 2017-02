Massachusetts police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager, last seen in Arlington.

Police said Brianna Haskins, 17, left her mother's home for the Natick Mall on February 4 and did not return. Authorities think she may be in the Sudbury area.

Haskins is five feet seven inches tall, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Arlington Police.