Police are asking for the public's help to find a 29-year-old woman who went missing Saturday in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Krystal Boswell is described as a white woman who's 4'11 with brown hair, brown eyes and a medium build.

While authorities did not reveal much information about her disappearance, they are asking anyone with information to call Fall River Police at (508) 676-8511, or to call an anonymous tip line at (508) 672-TIPS.