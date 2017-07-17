A man's death is under investigation in Milford, Massachusetts after his body was discovered in a residence early on Sunday morning. (Published Sunday, July 16, 2017)

Police are looking for a 42-year-old undocumented immigrant from Brazil in connection with a death investigation in Milford, Massachusetts.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. identified the man Monday as Jusselo D. Dos Reis. He is described as 5'6" tall and 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a black 2003 Ford Explorer with Massachusetts registration 7JN555.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest for aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in relation to the Milford incident.

Police responding to a multi-family home on North Bow Street in Milford on Sunday morning found a man dead inside. Investigators have not identified the victim or said how he died.

He is believed to have died between 3 and 4 a.m., according to police.

One neighbor told NBC Boston that he heard yelling early in the morning. Another neighbor said he heard "partying" overnight.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has informed police that Dos Reis is believed to have illegally entered the country "without inspection." His country of origin is believed to be Brazil. He lost his wallet in Milford and may be seeking replacements or using false documents.

Anyone who has seen Dos Reis or has information on the case is asked to call Milford police at 508-473-1113 or Massachusetts State Police at 508-829-8326.